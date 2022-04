Detroit — Victor Reyes did a lot of running Thursday.

The Tigers outfielder legged out a fielder’s choice ground ball, preventing a double-play, in the third inning and scored from first on a double by Robbie Grossman. Later, in the eighth, he hit his own double. He also raced back to the track in center to haul in a drive by Yankees catcher Jose Trevino that would have scored two runs.