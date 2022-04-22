Tickets in high demand for Cabrera's Saturday bid for 3,000 hits

Detroit News

Ticket demand for Saturday's rescheduled doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies was growing on Friday night and expected to increase on Saturday morning with Miguel Cabrera one hit away from reaching the 3,000 career hit milestone.

Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Comerica Park box office on Friday night looking for ticket exchanges and purchasing tickets.

The box office was staying open on Friday until all fans made ticket decisions and will open an hour earlier on Saturday at 9 a.m., instead of 10 a.m.

The first pitch for Game 1 of the doubleheader is 1:10 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Friday's game was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m., but was postponed because of rain about an hour before the first pitch.

Late Friday, the Tigers also announced they will send out emails to fans who purchased tickets to Friday's game (which are now valid for Saturday's nightcap game) and offer them 50% off a ticket for the earlier game.

If fans who purchased tickets for Friday night's game can't attend Saturday night's game, the tickets can be refunded for another game this season.

Limited tickets on secondary ticket agencies like StubHub and SeatGeek are still available for as low as $34 for Game 1 and $22 for Game 2.

The Tigers also recommended pre-paid parking with the Detroit Red Wings playing at nearby Little Caesars Arena at 12:30 p.m. The Wings close out the home portion of the 2022 season against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Although no ticket sales numbers were released by the Tigers, a spokesperson with the team said they're expecting a huge crowd to cheer on Cabrera when he steps to the plate against Rockies right-hander Anthony Senzatela on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s after Friday night's 45-degree weather.

For more ticket information, go online to tigers.com/tickets or call 313-471-7000.