Baseball world reacts to Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joining 3,000-hit club

The Detroit News

Miguel Cabrera’s quest for 3,000 hits is complete.

With a single to right field off Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Comerica Park, Cabrera achieved the milestone and joined elite company.

The 39-year-old Cabrera is the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, the first Venezuelan to pull off the feat, and the third Tiger to do so, along with Al Kaline (3,007 hits) and Ty Cobb (4,189 hits).

More: Watch the milestone moment: Miguel Cabrera records his 3,000th hit

More: From bombs to (gasp!) a bunt, and everywhere in between: Miguel Cabrera's milestone hits

He’s also the seventh player with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. The exclusive club includes some of the game’s all-time greats: Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s reaction from around the baseball and sports world on Cabrera’s historic moment: