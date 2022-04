By Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

It would be an understatement to say the crowd was electric as Miguel Cabrera approached the batters box in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday.

As the game's first pitch grew closer, fans eagerly took their seats to wait for the bottom of the first inning. A lineup change by Tigers manager A.J Hinch to have Cabrera bat third solidified potential fireworks in the first inning.