Live updates: Tigers' Miguel Cabrera chases 3,000th hit vs. Rockies

Miguel Cabrera is one hit shy of joining some elite company.

The Tigers slugger sits at 2,999 career hits, one away from becoming just the 33rd major leaguer to reach the 3,000-hit milestone. What's more, he'd be just the seventh to achieve both 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in a career, the latter reached last season with a blast in Toronto.

On Saturday, he has a chance to make history at home. After rain washed out their series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, the Tigers and Rockies play two at Comerica Park, at 1:10 and 6:40 p.m.

Cabrera got the doorstep Wednesday night, with three hits in a 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He went hitless in four plate appearances in a 3-0 victory Thursday, receiving an intentional walk in the bottom of the eighth that didn't go over too well with the home fans.

