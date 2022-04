Detroit — He has hits against all 30 major-league teams (Cleveland, 266). He has hits in 41 ballparks (Comerica Park, 1,108). He has hits in every spot in the lineup (from 1,653 batting third to just one batting leadoff). He has hits in 16 different innings (545 in the first). And he has hits off 997 pitchers — take a bow, James Shields; you've given up the most, at 27.