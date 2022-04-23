Watch the milestone moment: Miguel Cabrera records his 3,000th hit

The Detroit News

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera earned his 3,000th hit on an opposite-field single off Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela during the first inning of the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Comerica Park.

Cabrera became the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, and just the seventh player in MLB history to tally 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his 2,600th game.

Watch Cabrera record his milestone base knock here:

Take a look at some of Cabrera's biggest hits on his journey to 3,000.

