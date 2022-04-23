Wojo: We’ll never see anyone like Cabrera again, an authentic, artistic original

Detroit — The bat met the ball, as it has so many times, with a sharp crack. And the man met the moment, decades in the making, then hours in the making, the legend officially bronzed on a brilliant day, in a perfect way.

Miguel Cabrera did something rarely seen, and the truth is, something we’ll likely never see again. Hit No. 3,000 was a simple, well-struck grounder to right field, the opposite way for mortal right-handers, the appropriate way for a player who has defied baseball metrics for 20 years. Not defined by a solitary trait, he’s deified for his ability to use everything — every type of swing, every spot on the diamond.