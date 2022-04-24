Pick up Monday's Detroit News for a special section commemorating Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit

The Detroit News

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera cemented his place in history with his 3,000th hit on Saturday.

It's a feat only 33 players can claim.

To commemorate this milestone, The Detroit News has a special section in Monday's edition.

In the paper, you'll find a keepsake poster page of Cabrera's big moment, as well as:

A look back at Cabrera's greatest hits.

Bob Wojnowski's column: We’ll never see anyone like Cabrera again.

A breakdown of where Cabrera stands in the 3,000 club.

The players with more than 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Photos of the moment, graphics and more.

Pick up a Detroit News Monday edition at grocery and convenience stores across Michigan.