Austin Meadows' 'all-around' skills at plate, in outfield wowing Tigers

Los Angeles — Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows is as routine-oriented as any player in the Tigers’ clubhouse. His set routine, which he follows religiously, doesn’t allow much time before or after games to chat with the media.

Fortunately, his teammates and manager don’t mind talking about him.

“He’s just an all-around great player,” Tigers outfielder Derek Hill said. “He does everything at the plate correct. He does everything in the outfield correct. He’s been a great addition.”