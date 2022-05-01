TIGERS

Austin Meadows' 'all-around' skills at plate, in outfield wowing Tigers

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News

Los Angeles — Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows is as routine-oriented as any player in the Tigers’ clubhouse. His set routine, which he follows religiously, doesn’t allow much time before or after games to chat with the media.

Fortunately, his teammates and manager don’t mind talking about him.

Austin Meadows has been an on-base machine with the Tigers so far, slashing .328/.434/.422 with 10 walks, 10 strikeouts, eight runs scored and 11 RBIs.

“He’s just an all-around great player,” Tigers outfielder Derek Hill said. “He does everything at the plate correct. He does everything in the outfield correct. He’s been a great addition.”