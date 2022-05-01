Brieske helps Tigers spoil Kershaw's record night

Los Angeles – The large and lively sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium has booed lustily whenever shortstop Javier Báez’s name was announced. Wearing the black hat seems to suit him.

Báez knocked in two runs Saturday as the Tigers ended a six-game losing streak, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 and at least putting a little blemish on a historic night for Clayton Kershaw.

Báez drove in the only run Kershaw allowed in his six innings, a two-out single that scored Derek Hill. When he got to first base he raised his arms in the air as if to encourage the crowd to keep booing.

Then Báez broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh, poking a two-out, RBI double inside the bag at first off reliever Evan Phillips. Austin Meadows capped the pivotal three-run seventh with a two-run, broken-bat single to left field.

It was a 1-1 pitcher’s duel for the first six innings between future Hall-of-Famer Kershaw and Tigers rookie Beau Brieske, making the second start of his big-league career.

Kershaw made a trivia answer out of Spencer Torkelson in the fourth inning.

Who did Kershaw strike out to set the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise strikeout record? History will forever show that it was Torkelson. Kershaw got him swinging at a slider in the fourth inning — strike out No. 2,697, passing Don Sutton on the Dodgers’ all-time list.

Kershaw ended up punching out seven in six innings, putting him at 2,700. He’s the 26th pitcher to reach that plateau.

The Tigers nicked him in the third inning. Hitters were 2-for-30 against Kershaw’s slider this season with 18 strikeouts and the Tigers doubled the hit total in the third.

With two outs, Derek Hill lined a slider into the corner in left — double. Báez lined another slider for an RBI single.

Brieske matched Kershaw through five innings, allowing only a solo home run by Mookie Betts.

It had to be some bad déjà vu for Brieske, though. In his big-league debut against the Rockies last week, Conner Joe hit his second pitch of the game into the seats at Comerica Park. The second pitch of his second start, an 0-1 change-up to Betts, traveled 406 feet and over the wall in center.

Brieske only gave up two more hits — a single to Betts and a double to Chris Taylor — and finished five innings in 90 pitches.

The Dodgers made him work, though. They fouled off 25 of his pitches and worked a pair of walks. He and Justin Turner engaged in a 14-pitch battle leading off the fourth inning. Turner fouled off eight straight 3-2 pitches before Brieske got him to fly out to center.

The Dodgers put two runners on in the seventh inning with one out against reliever Joe Jimenez. Tigers manager AJ Hinch quickly summoned right-hander Michael Fulmer to face right-handed hitting catcher Austin Barnes.

Fulmer induced an inning-ending double-play with one pitch. He also worked a clean eighth, his 20th straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

The Tigers tacked on a run in the eighth. Jeimer Candelario legged out his second infield hit of the night and scored from first on a double to right field by Tucker Barnhart.

