Could Tigers' Derek Hill help make the bunt viable again?

Los Angeles — It’s been a heck of a trip for Tigers center fielder Derek Hill.

He’s had two bullet liners inside the bag at first base snagged and turned into fast double-plays. He had a perfectly-executed bunt single nullified because he ran inside the baseline and interfered with the throw, according to the home plate umpire. He also struck out with two on and nobody out in a 1-1 game in the seventh inning Saturday, missing three straight bunt attempts.