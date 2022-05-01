Tigers boot series finale vs. Dodgers, 6-3

Los Angeles — The Tigers played a clean game Saturday night, got timely hitting and beat the Dodgers. Sunday, not so much on either front.

The Dodgers rode a couple of unearned runs and a three-run second inning to a 6-3 win over the Tigers in the rubber match of a three-game set at Dodger Stadium.

In the process, they may have lost the services of outfielder Robbie Grossman for a bit. He left the game in the second inning after being hit with a 93-mph fastball in the right hand by Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. The Tigers' initial diagnosis is a contusion.

BOX SCORE: Dodgers 6, Tigers 3

The Tigers had Buehler on the ropes early but the big hit was lacking. After stranding two runners in the first, Javy Baez, who delivered two clutch, two-out RBI hits on Saturday, struck out with the bases loaded in the second.

Eric Haase, who replaced Grossman in the outfield, hit into a double-play with two on in the fourth.

They made Buehler throw 90 pitches and got him out of the game in five innings. But the only damage the Tigers did against the Dodgers bullpen came in one swing by Miguel Cabrera.

After striking out in his first three at-bats, Cabrera hoisted a low slider from Phil Bickford 426 feet into the seats in left-center. The two-run shot was his first of the season.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, made good on their early chances against lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who is still looking for a win in a Tigers’ uniform.

More: Austin Meadows' 'all-around' skills at plate, in outfield wowing Tigers

Will Smith punched a two-strike single to the shift-deserted right side of the infield to plate the first run. Then the Dodgers turned a couple of soft singles and an error by third baseman Jeimer Candelario into a three-run burst in the second.

Candelario couldn’t get the ball out of his glove on what looked to be an inning-ending, double-play ground ball by Mookie Betts. He double-clutched and then made an errant throw to first. One run scored on the misplay. Freddie Freeman doubled home the second run and the third scored on a ground out by Trea Turner.

Turner went 0-for-4 in the game, thus ended a streak of 39 games in which he reached base safely dating back to Sept. 12 last season.

Rodriguez didn’t give up another hit through the fifth, dispatching 12 straight hitters at one point. But he gave up an RBI double to Cody Bellinger in the sixth and was pulled after Baez booted a grounder up the middle — another unearned run.

Candelario added a solo home run in the ninth.

The Tigers are off Monday before opening a two-game homestand against the Pirates, which begins an arduous patch of scheduling — 30 games in 28 days.

