Tigers-Pirates rained out; doubleheader on tap for Wednesday

The Tigers’ series opener against the Pirates on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers (7-14) were off Monday after wrapping up a six-game road trip, where they were swept by the Twins and dropped two of three to the Dodgers. They’ll squeeze in the two-game tilt against the Pirates before heading to Houston for a four-game series against the Astros.

With Tuesday’s contest rained out, that means the Tigers will have a crammed schedule over the next month, with 30 games in 28 days.