Tigers-Pirates rained out; doubleheader on tap for Wednesday
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
The Tigers’ series opener against the Pirates on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
The Tigers (7-14) were off Monday after wrapping up a six-game road trip, where they were swept by the Twins and dropped two of three to the Dodgers. They’ll squeeze in the two-game tilt against the Pirates before heading to Houston for a four-game series against the Astros.
With Tuesday’s contest rained out, that means the Tigers will have a crammed schedule over the next month, with 30 games in 28 days.