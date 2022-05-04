Tigers' Tyler Alexander says he's been dealing with elbow issue for about a month
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Detroit — Tigers manager AJ Hinch knew something wasn’t right during Tyler Alexander’s last outing in Los Angeles.
The left-handed starter didn’t have the same command. He didn’t have the same mechanics. After failing to get through four innings in his third consecutive start, Hinch met with him the next day and Alexander revealed his left elbow had been bothering him for about a month.