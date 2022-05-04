Watch: Tigers' Javier Báez turns in two dazzling plays in Game 1 vs. Pirates

The Detroit News

A dazzling play from shortstop Javier Báez kept the Tigers even with the Pirates in early stages of Wednesday's 3-2 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park.

With one out in the top of the third and a runner on first, Báez — playing on the second-base side of the bag, lunged to his right to knock down a grounder from Bryan Reynolds headed for center field. Báez scooped up the ball while on the ground and, facing the outfield, flipped the ball between his legs with his glove to force out Ben Gamel at second.

Tigers starter Michael Pineda struck out Ke'Bryan Hayes to end the inning.

Baez wasn't done there, making a sliding grab in the fourth in shallow center field to throw out Daniel Vogelbach at first base.