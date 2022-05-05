Mental approach gives Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin big advantage: 'It's all in your head'

Houston — It would be really easy to misinterpret Andrew Chafin’s laissez-faire approach to playing the game of baseball as apathetic. It most certainly is not apathy. It’s more of a calculated calmness.

“I like to say I have the best ‘don’t give a (crap)’ attitude you can have,” said the veteran lefty reliever the Tigers signed this spring for two years and $13 million. “I care a lot. But on the other hand, as soon as the ball leaves my hand, I can’t control it anyway. So why not do everything I can while I can and as soon as it’s out of my hands, just react.”