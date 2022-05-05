For start No. 3, Tigers rookie Brieske gets winningest team in baseball since 2017

Houston — You wonder if facing the Houston Astros Friday night, a team with the most wins in baseball over the last five-plus seasons, a team that’s made the playoffs five straight years, might be somewhat of a letdown for Tigers rookie Beau Brieske.

After all, his first two starts were humdingers – debuting on the day Miguel Cabrera whacked career hit No. 3,000 and following up last Saturday dueling with Clayton Kershaw, one his pitching heroes, at Dodgers Stadium.