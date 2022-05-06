Why Tigers sat slumping Torkelson for the second time in three games

Houston — AJ Hinch had to make one of those lesser-of-two-evil type decisions when he built the Tigers’ lineup against Astros right-hander Luis Garcia Friday night.

Garcia is a tough night for most right-handed hitters. Over his career, he’s held right-handers to a .177 average, .311 slugging percentage and .554 OPS. Lefties hit nearly 100 points better, slug 173 points higher with an OPS nearly 300 points higher.