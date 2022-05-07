Tigers' Matt Manning to start rehab assignment Sunday

Houston — Tigers manager AJ Hinch said before the game Saturday that right-hander Matt Manning was ready to begin his rehab assignment.

Manning, out since April 17 with shoulder inflammation, is expected to start for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

He left his start on April 16 after two innings and has been throwing in Lakeland the last two-plus weeks.

"The timetable will be determined how he does," Hinch said.

Manning's last full start was April 11, so most likely he would need three rehab starts to build back up toward 100 pitches.

Right-hander Casey Mize (elbow strain) took a big step in his rehab process on Saturday. He threw two innings of live batting practice in Lakeland, 20 pitches each. Hinch said he threw well with no discomfort.

Mize will likely need to throw another live batting practice or simulated game this week before being transitioned to Toledo

Around the horn

With the Tigers down to three healthy starters, Hinch said the finale against the Astros Sunday will be a bullpen day. He hadn't determined which reliever would open the game, but it's likely that right-hander Rony Garcia will be activated off the taxi squad before the game to be used for multiple innings.

…Outfielder Victor Reyes (left quad strain) is still working out in Lakeland. Hinch indicated he could start his rehab assignment by the middle of the week.

…Outfielder Austin Meadows, scratched from the lineup Friday night, said he was battling allergies. He said he was feeling better Sunday, but Hinch had pre-scheduled an off day for him against Astros lefty Framber Valdez.

Tigers at Astros

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Minute Maid Park, Houston

TV/radio: BSD, FS1/97.1

SCOUTING REPORT

TBA, Tigers: This will be a bullpen game for the Tigers. RHP Rony Garcia is expected to be activated before the game and though he may not start, would be expected to pitch two or three innings.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15), Astros: He’s allowed just one earned run in his last two starts covering 12⅔ innings. No stranger to Tigers hitters, spending the last few seasons with the Twins, he’s still living off his four-seam (92 mph) and cutter. Hitters are 4-for-21 against the cutter this season.