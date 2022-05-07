Tigers' Miguel Cabrera notches 600th career double to join exclusive club

Another milestone for Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera. Another exclusive club.

With his two-run double down the left field line in the third inning off Astros lefty Framber Valdez Saturday, Cabrera became just the the third player in major-league history to collect 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles. He is part of a trio that includes St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The two RBIs moved Cabrera past Frank Robinson into 19th place, 1,813 for his career. The hit was his 3,009th, one short of Wade Boggs for 30th all-time. It was Cabrera’s 1,120th extra base hit, which moves him past George Brett and into 18th place.

On April 22, Cabrera became the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, with a first-inning single against Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. He also became just the seventh major-leaguer with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, having reached the latter milestone last August with a blast against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.