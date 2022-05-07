Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson confident, staying the course through rough patch

Houston — If you thought the slow start was tearing Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson apart mentally, you thought wrong.

“No, I feel good for where I’m at, honestly,” he said. “Nothing changes. Just keep on keeping on. Keep working hard and the results will follow.”

Torkelson was back in the lineup Saturday after sitting out two of the previous three games. Since he homered on April 23, he’d gone 3-for-33 with 13 strikeouts and no RBIs. Such a skid, especially with a player of Torkelson’s pedigree, invites closer inspection.