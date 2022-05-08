'Just gotta get back': For Tigers' Matt Manning, lots to like about rehab start

Toledo, Ohio — On a glorious Mother's Day at Fifth Third Field, Matt Manning bought the Mud Hens some doughnuts and won the fans some ice cream.

And, oh, he also threw three impressive innings in his first step back toward rejoining the Tigers rotation.

On Sunday, Manning made his first injury rehab start since going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and he was pleased to report he felt zero restrictions in his first game action since April 16. Manning pounded the strike zone, allowed just one hit and struck out four before coming out after 37 pitches.