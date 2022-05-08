'Right now, milestones don't matter': Miguel Cabrera's focus on righting Tigers' ship

Houston — It was the morning after, but there was no discernable change in Miguel Cabrera’s mood as he sat somberly at his locker Sunday.

“The focus right now is on winning games,” he said. “We’ve been losing too many games. Right now, milestones don’t matter.”

Cabrera drove in the Tigers only two runs in the 3-2 loss Saturday night with his 600th career double. That double put him in a most exclusive club, joining Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only players in Major League history with at least 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles.