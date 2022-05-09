Henning: Pitching-rich Tigers will have to deal arms to give bats a hand

Whichever baseball sage said, “You never have enough pitching,” wasn’t envisioning the 2022 Tigers.

They’ve got arms. Lots of them. In Detroit, and sprinkled throughout the farm acreage.

What they’re lacking at all levels is bats.

So, some relatively simple math tells you this is about to change, with trades a likely pathway to getting the Tigers something they annually lack, at Comerica Park, and in the minors, which is offense.