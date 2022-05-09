Sophomore slump earns Tigers' Akil Baddoo demotion to Toledo

Detroit — The sophomore slump is real for Akil Baddoo.

And, now, it includes a return to Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers announced Monday, before the start of a five-game home series with the Oakland A's, that Baddoo has been optioned to Toledo.

In 17 games, Baddoo was hitting .140/.218/.220 with one home run and two RBIs.

Last season, Baddoo burst onto the scene a Rule 5 pickup from the Minnesota Twins, and went on to hit .259/.330/.436 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs.

This season, he's been one of several Tigers hitters who've been slumping. The Tigers have scored 78 runs, worst in the majors, a run behind the Kansas City Royals.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled right-hander Rony Garcia, who's made four appearances out of Detroit's bullpen this year. He's allowed five hits and two runs in 6.1 innings, striking out five and walking two, and is needed to provide depth to a pitching staff that's decimated by injuries and faces a five-game series, including a doubleheader Tuesday.

