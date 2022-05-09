Tigers pitching prospect Joey Wentz set to make major-league debut

Detroit — Another Tigers pitching prospect is set to make his major-league debut.

Manager AJ Hinch announced Monday that left-hander Joey Wentz, No. 12 on the team's list of prospects according to MLB.com, will start Wednesday's game against the Oakland A's at Comerica Park.

Wentz, 24, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 deal for Shane Greene, then missed all of 2020 to Tommy John surgery. He split last year between Single-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie, and has been pitching this year for Triple-A Toledo.