'Not selling out for homers:' Trying to make sense of Tigers' lingering power outage

Detroit — Jonathan Schoop is coming out of it. Jeimer Candelario, you can argue, is out of it. Austin Meadows continues to be steady as a rock. The hits aren’t falling for Robbie Grossman, but he’s still getting on base at a productive clip.

Slowly — glacially, you could say — the Tigers are showing signs of breaking out of the offensive malaise they’ve been in for the first month-plus of the season.