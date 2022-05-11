'This group's gonna do better': Tigers tell DEC all hope is not yet lost for 2022

Detroit — It had to feel good for the Tigers' players, coaches and front-office executive, all the applause and standing ovations they received. Because, let's be honest, there hasn't been a whole lot for fans to cheer about at Comerica Park this season.

The Tigers entered Wednesday's game against the Oakland A's with a 9-21 record, the worst in the American League and the second-worst in the major leagues. They're already nine games out of first place in the AL Central, and the season isn't even a fifth of the way complete. They're running the risk of being irrelevant before the calendar even turns to June, let alone officially summer.