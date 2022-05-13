Willi Castro, the outfielder, might have played himself off Tigers' roster bubble

Detroit — A week ago, it seemed a foregone conclusion that when Victor Reyes was ready to come off the injured list, Willi Castro would be optioned back to Toledo to clear a roster spot.

Now? It seems unfathomable that Castro would be sent back.

“Willi’s played very well the last few days and opened up some eyes and kind of flashed the abilities he’s shown over the last couple of years, to where it’s warranted him being part of the rotation,” manager AJ Hinch said. “I believe in the player. He can offer a lot.”