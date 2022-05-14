Tigers pull Casey Mize off his rehab assignment; Matt Manning and Victor Reyes near return

Detroit — The Tigers on Saturday pulled right-hander Casey Mize off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo and placed him back on the injured list.

Part of the decision was based on logistics and part of it was because he was still feeling discomfort in his right elbow.

“Casey is going back to Lakeland,” manager AJ Hinch said before the game against the Orioles. “We’re going to slow him down a little bit. We’re treating the symptoms. He still doesn’t quite feel like he can let it go full-throttle, so we need to dial it back a little bit.”