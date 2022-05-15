The Comerica Park effect: Frustrated Tigers hitters look for relief on the road

Detroit — Robbie Grossman, already in a full sweat after early work at 10:30 Sunday morning, sat quietly at his locker, scrolling around on his phone. Few in the Tigers’ clubhouse are as ready for a nine-game road trip than he is.

“Can’t wait,” he said.

Hitting in spacious Comerica Park, especially in the chilly April weather, has not been a joy. He went into the game Sunday on an 0-for-25 skid with 10 strikeouts. He’s hitting under .200 and slugging just barely over .200 (.227) at home. He’s still looking for his first home run, even though he’s driven a lot of balls to the track and wall that landed in defender’s gloves.