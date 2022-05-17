Hitters vs. swingers: An insightful discourse on hitting by Tigers skipper AJ Hinch

St. Petersburg, Fla. — The conversation with manager AJ Hinch before the game Tuesday turned into an illuminating discourse on the art and craft of hitting at the big-league level.

The central theme was hitters versus swingers.

Miguel Cabrera, we can all agree, is a hitter. He can adjust his swing mechanics to react to the variations of velocity, spin and location he sees from pitchers. Harold Castro is a hitter. Jose Altuve, Jose Ramirez — hitters.