Eduardo Rodriguez leaves game after 23 pitches, Tigers lose finale to Rays

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Not again.

The Tigers' already-battered starting rotation may have taken another hit Wednesday afternoon.

Eduardo Rodriguez, the club’s lefty ace, came out of the game after 23 pitches in the first inning with an apparent injury. His velocity was down on his sinker and four-seam fastball — 89 mph down from 92-93.

The Rays, on their way to a 6-1 win in the series finale, scored three times on four singles and had the bases loaded and one out when Rodriguez beckoned to the dugout that something was wrong. Manager AJ Hinch and head athletic trainer Doug Teter rushed out of the dugout to get him.

BOX SCORE: Rays 6, Tigers 1

The Tigers didn’t immediately announce the nature of Rodriguez’s injury. But they already have four starting pitchers on the injured list — Casey Mize (elbow), Matt Manning (shoulder), Tyler Alexander (elbow) and Michael Pineda (finger). Spencer Turnbull (elbow) has been out all year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

An almost inconceivable run of bad fortune.

The Tigers' bullpen, as it has all season, picked up the slack. Right-handed reliever Rony Garcia struck out Taylor Walls and Brett Phillips to end the first and keep the damage at three runs.

Garcia struck out six in 2⅔ innings but the only blemish was a loud one. He put a fastball in the wheelhouse of former Tiger Isaac Paredes, who launched it 411 feet into the seats in left.

Paredes, who the Tigers sent to Tampa for Austin Meadows, hit another home run deep into the seats in left in the eighth against reliever Wily Peralta.

It was the first multi-homer game of his career. Ironic, too, because the Tigers had waited two years for Paredes to show some power to the pull field and he never did, slugging .302 with two homers total in 193 plate appearances.

The Rays tacked on a run against Michael Fulmer in the seventh. With runners at first and second and one out, pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi hit a fly ball to shallow right. Robbie Grossman appeared to break back slightly on the ball and then couldn't recover.

The ball bounced off his glove as he slid to catch it and a run scored. It was scored a single. Center fielder Derek Hill alertly pounced on the ball and threw a missile to third base to cut down Yandy Diaz.

But the Tigers' bats were subdued yet again. This time it was Rays power-armed right-hander Drew Rasmussen who blanked them over five innings. He gave up four hits, including a double by rookie Spencer Torkelson (his first extra-base hit since homering in Game 1 on April 23).

Torkelson got to third base with one out, but Rasmussen struck out Hill and got Grossman to fly out to the track in right field.

Torkelson provided the lone run in the seventh inning against reliever Matt Wisler. He put the barrel on a slider and sent it 396 feet over the wall in left-center. It was his fourth home run of the season.

Still, the Tigers have been held to one run or less 11 times this season. They've scored 41 runs in 18 games this month (2.27 per). Insufficient.

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky