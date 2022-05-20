Another Tigers' starter down, Skubal leaves after being struck in the leg by a liner

Cleveland — Then there were none.

Tarik Skubal, the last uninjured member of the Tigers’ original starting rotation, limped off the field after pitching five scoreless innings against the Guardians of Cleveland Friday night.

He was drilled in the lower part of his left leg with a line drive struck with an exit velocity of 104 mph by left fielder Ernie Clement. The third out of the fifth inning was made off the carom and when Skubal finally got back to the dugout, he signaled to acting manager George Lombard that he was done.

It’s been a ruinous run of bad fortune for the Tigers, and most of it centered on the pitching staff. If Skubal has to be shut down, he will join Eduardo Rodriguez (expected to go on the IL Sunday with soreness in his left side), Michael Pineda (finger), Matt Manning (shoulder), Tyler Alexander (elbow) and Casey Mize (elbow).

Spencer Turnbull, remember, has been out all year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Before leaving, Skubal had shut the Guardians out over five innings, raising his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 19. He’d allowed four hits.

Right-hander Jacob Barnes took over a 0-0 game in the sixth and in four pitches gave up four runs.

On successive pitches, Austin Hedges doubled, Myles Straw and Amed Rosario singled and Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run.

Brutal turn of events for the Tigers, who have lost three straight.

Lombard was managing the game in place of AJ Hinch, who was ill and watched the game from his hotel room.

