Tigers-Guardians game postponed, make-up date set for July 14

Cleveland – The rains hadn’t started yet, but they were undeniably coming.

As a result, the Tigers game against the Guardians scheduled for Saturday night was postponed. It will be made up on July 14. The Tigers, as a result, will lose an off day and play a four-game series at Progressive Field leading into the All-Star break.

As for the pitching match-ups, the scheduled starters for Saturday will pitch Sunday afternoon – right-hander Alex Faedo for Detroit and right-hander Shane Bieber for Cleveland. That game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit, 97.1).

