Tigers rally from early 4-0 deficit but drop opener to Twins in ninth inning

Minneapolis — The Tigers had pushed across more than four runs in a game just twice this month and only six times all season.

So to say the least, spotting the Minnesota Twins a four-spot right out of the gate was sub-optimal.

But there they were Monday night, in a four-run hole five batters into the game when Tiger-slayer Max Kepler bushwhacked a change-up from rookie right-hander Elvin Rodriguez and drove 408 feet into the seats in right field – a grand slam home run.

The Detroiters did get those four runs back. The fifth run, though, remained elusive.

The Twins got to five first. With runners at first and third and one out in the bottom of the ninth against lefty reliever Andrew Chafin, Geo Urshela hit a ground ball off the glove of diving shortstop Javy Baez and the Twins took the first of a three-game set at Target Field 5-4.

It was the second time in four games this season the Twins beat the Tigers in a walk-off.

Down 4-1, the Tigers scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

BOX SCORE: Twins 5, Tigers 4

Jonathan Schoop, who is heating up at the plate, hit a 430-foot home run to left field in the fifth inning, then doubled and scored the tying run in the seventh on an RBI single by Miguel Cabrera in the seventh.

Cabrera ripped two singles, moving him past Lou Brock and into 28th place all-time with 3,024.

Rookie Spencer Torkelson, who also had two hits, doubled off the right-center field wall with two outs in the sixth and scored on a single by Eric Haase.

It was a rude welcome for Rodriguez, making his first big-league start. Acquired by the Tigers in 2017 for Justin Upton, Rodriguez walked two and gave up an infield single to Carlos Correa to set the table in the first inning.

He fell behind Kepler, too, missing with a change-up on the 1-0 pitch. He came back with another change-up on 2-0. Kepler, who at that point was slashing .417/.462/1.5 against the Tigers this season, didn’t miss it.

It was his fourth homer in four games against the Tigers.

But Rodriguez managed to shake off the rocky start and settle in. He set down 10 of 11 hitters through the fourth with three strikeouts.

He got himself into another mess in the fifth, though, with a walk to Geo Urshela and a two-out bloop single by Luis Arraez.

Left fielder Willi Castro seemed to lose Arraez’s ball in the lights and the runners ended up at second and third. That set up a confrontation with the ever-dangerous Carlos Correa. With first base open, and with left-handed hitting Jorge Polanco on deck, manager AJ Hinch opted to attack his former shortstop Correa.

Pivotal moment.

Rodriguez fell into a 3-0 hole and worked it back to full. On the 3-1 pitch, though, he and catcher Haase miscommunicated on the sign. Haase was not expecting a curve ball. Fortunately for the Tigers, the pitch was a strike and hit Haase’s glove before rolling a few feet away, not far enough for the runner to score from third.

On the 3-2 pitch, Rodriguez got Correa to hit a grounder to third baseman Harold Castro. Castro slipped as he was throwing to first but Torkelson, as he’s done all year, scooped the ball out of the dirt at first to secure the out and the scoreless inning.

After the first inning, Tigers pitching blanked the Twins on two singles and a pair of walks through the eighth. Joe Jimenez, Wily Peralta and Alex Lange put up zeros an inning apiece out of the bullpen.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky