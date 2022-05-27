Tigers-Guardians postponed; game will be made up on July 4

Detroit — The Tigers and Guardians baseball game Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.

It will be made up as the second game of a split doubleheader on July 4 at 6:40 p.m., following the originally scheduled game at 1:10 p.m.

The scheduled pitching match-up between Alex Faedo and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber will be moved to Saturday.

On Sunday, Tigers’ Elvin Rodriguez will match up with Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie.

All paid tickets from tonight’s game are valid for game two of the doubleheader on July 4.

