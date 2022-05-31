Tigers gain split with Twins, despite losing starter Joey Wentz in the fifth

Detroit — Jonathan Schoop stepped aside for a night so that Kody Clemens could make his big-league debut at his most familiar and comfortable position — second base.

But he didn’t step too far. Schoop still stole the show.

In the lineup as the designated hitter, Schoop knocked in four runs in the first two innings to help the Tigers salvage a split in the doubleheader, beating the Twins in Game 2, 4-0, on Tuesday.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 4, Twins 0

It was set up for rookie lefty Joey Wentz to earn his first big-league win, too. In just his second start he was in full control through four innings, allowing one single with four strikeouts. But he looked uncomfortable after throwing the fifth pitch of the fifth inning.

Catcher Tucker Barnhart and several infielders immediately motioned to the dugout for head athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager AJ Hinch to come out. They immediately removed Wentz from the game.

The Tigers announced he left the game with a left shoulder strain.

If you are keeping score at home, the Tigers presently have six starting pitchers on the injured list counting Spencer Turnbull, who’s been out all year. Wentz would be No. 7.

As for Clemens, he lined out sharply to left field in his first at-bat, then walked and struck out twice. He also fielded his position flawlessly, handling all four chances.

Schoop, who had a single, double and triple against the Twins on Monday, lofted a hanging slider from Twins rookie starter Cole Sands into the left-field seats, a two-run shot in the first inning.

He came up in the second inning with runners at second and third and two outs. He hit a spinning one-hopper toward second baseman Jorge Polanco. The ball, hit with an exit velocity of 72 mph, seemed to spin away from Polanco, hitting off his glove and going into shallow center field.

Both runs scored.

The Tigers didn't a hit after the second inning, but the fatal damage had been done.

Just like when Michael Pineda was knocked out of the game early by a line drive, just like when rookie starter Elvin Rodriguez started cramping Saturday and had to leave his start suddenly, it was veteran Wily Peralta who was tasked with coming into the game cold, warming up on the game mound and trying not to rush even though everybody in the stands and in the Twins dugout is antsy.

Peralta, as he was the other two times, was up for the challenge. He walked two in the fifth, but didn’t allow any damage over two innings.

Andrew Chafin, Jason Foley and Michael Fulmer pitched an inning each to close out the team shutout.

