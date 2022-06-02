Daz Cameron's homer helps Tigers rally late to trip Twins

Detroit — Things are beginning to turn around for the Tigers.

They kept their win streak alive Thursday, after a quiet afternoon most of the way, as Daz Cameron's first home run of the season lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over Minnesota.

Cameron blasted a 420-foot pitch from pitcher Emilio Pagan into the left-center seats in the eighth inning, erasing a 2-1 deficit. Eric Haase singled with one out, and Cameron turned the game completely around with his blast.

Alex Lange (3-1), in relief, earned the victory, with Gregory Soto earning his 10th save.

The Tigers (21-30) have won seven of their last nine games, after a miserable start, and defeated the Central Division-leading Twins (30-23) four of five games in this series.

Until Cameron's heroics, the Tigers' lone offense came in the first inning.

Willi Castro opened the game with a walk, moved to second on Harold Castro's single, then scored on Jonathan Schoop's single. But the rally ended with Miguel Cabrera grounding out and Spencer Torkelson bouncing into a double play.

Starter Alex Faedo went five innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out five.

Twins left fielder Nick Gordon proved a menace for Faedo, igniting all the Twins' offense against Faedo.

Gordon led off the third inning with a single, and promptly scored on Gio Urshela's double, tying the game 1-1. But Faedo worked his way out of further trouble, with a strikeout and two fly-outs sandwiched around a walk.

Gordon factored into the offense again the next inning. Trevor Larnach worked Faedo for a one-out walk, then after Faedo struck out Gary Sanchez, Gordon ripped a run-scoring double to the gap, scoring Larnach and giving the Twins a 2-1 lead.

