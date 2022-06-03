MLB: Galarraga call stands, commish says in response to Monmouth law students

Time may heal most things, but it rarely changes the circumstances.

And, in the case of Armando Galarraga, his imperfect game will remain just that.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed in a letter last month to Monmouth University professor Lawrence Jones that the league has no plans to overturn the botched call that cost Galarraga an official perfect game 12 years ago Thursday.

Sixteen students in Jones' law class at Monmouth had compiled an 82-page argument for overturning Jim Joyce's infamous call at first base in the bottom of the ninth inning of the game between the Tigers and then-Cleveland Indians on June 2, 2010, and sent their findings to Manfred. Manfred responded to Jones in a letter dated May 4 of this year, saying the matter had been decided by his predecessor, Bud Selig.

"Our position on this matter was expressed by my predecessor, Commissioner Allan H. (Bud) Selig, who acknowledged on June 3, 2010, that the game should have ended differently," Manfred wrote in a one-page letter to Jones. "After consulting with historians and statistical experts, Major League Baseball did not go so far as to set the precedent of altering the record of what occurred and what was recorded in a completed game, including the mistake that was made and recognized by umpire Jim Joyce. As much as he or I would like to alter what happened, a reversal of the true historical record of what occurred on the field, under the rules in place at that time, would open a Pandora's box of issues from the history of the game where past and future errors would constantly be vulnerable to scrutiny and disputes."

Galarraga recorded the first 26 outs against the Indians when Jason Donald grounded a ball wide of first base, where Miguel Cabrera grabbed it. Cabrera then fired to Galarraga, who raced over to cover first base — and clearly beat Donald to the base, only for Joyce to call Donald safe. Donald even knew he was out, putting his hands on his head as he crossed first base.

Tigers manager Jim Leyland immediately argued, but only for a moment, as Galarraga only smiled and remained composed. He got the next hitter for what Tigers fans have long called a 28-out perfect game.

At the time, MLB had instant replay, but only for home-run boundary calls.

After the game, Joyce met with the media and admitted his mistake. He apologized to Galarraga and Leyland, who felt so bad for Joyce, he later met him for a cigarette in the bowels of Comerica Park.

The next day, a tearful Joyce came out of the tunnel to work home plate, and was met at home plate by Galarraga, who brought out the lineup card. It is considered one of the classiest moments in sports history.

The Tigers still don't have an official perfect game. Galarraga was given a 2010 Corvette by Chevrolet.

In an interview with The Detroit News two years ago, Joyce said he wished that MLB had more replay that day in 2010. Galarraga has expressed a desire for the call to someday be overturned, but also acknowledged his feat wouldn't be as well known if not for the call. The two ended up writing a book together and appearing in a documentary. The case has served as the ultimate example of sportsmanship.

That was not lost on Manfred in his letter to Jones last month.

"What is more important to me is that Mr. Galarraga, Mr. Joyce, and members of the Tigers organization, such as Jim Leyland, addressed that difficult situation with extraordinary class and candor," Manfred wrote. "As a result, a controversial ending to a game instead became a worldwide platform for advancing sportsmanship, accountability, and understanding.

"These are the lessons of this game that endure to this day. And while Mr. Galarraga's chapter in baseball history does not appear on an official list of our all-time perfect games, his start, and how he chose to carry himself, will never be forgotten by baseball fans. He should be proud that his generosity of spirit mean much to millions of parents and impressionable young athletes across the world."

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984