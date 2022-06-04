Beau Brieske shines, but Tigers still can't solve Yankees pitching

New York — There wasn't much to like about the Tigers performance Saturday, dominated for the second straight game by the American League East-leading New York Yankees, 3-0 at Yankee Stadium.

Except for rookie right-hander Beau Brieske. After the Tigers were pounded for 13 runs Friday night, Brieske shut the Yankees down on two runs and three hits and kept the Tigers in contention for six strong innings.

Both hits against him left the yard. Solo shots.

Aaron Judge hit the first pitch of the game, a 95-mph fastball, into the seats in right field. It was the Major-League leading 21st home run for Judge.

After that though, Brieske rolled through the Yankees lineup allowing only a two-out walk in the fourth. But with two outs in the sixth, Anthony Rizzo ambushed another first pitch, this one a slider, and hit it into the second deck in right field.

That’s 12 homers off Brieske in 42 innings, but this was the best of his six big-league starts. By far. He was able to establish his slider and that enhanced the effectiveness of his bread and butter pitches — fastball and change-up.

He ended up throwing 28 sliders, getting three swings and misses and eight called strikes.

Impressively, after Rizzo jumped his slider in the sixth, Brieske fell behind Giancarlo Stanton 3-1. But he came back with two straight sliders and struck him out. He posted a career-best seven strikeouts.

The Tigers offense, though, continues to be stuck in mud, shut out for the second straight game.

They mustered two hits off Gerrit Cole and reliever Manny Banuelos Friday. They only got one hit in seven innings against right-hander Luis Severino Saturday -- a line drive single by Miguel Cabrera in the second inning.

Severino dominated the Tigers with four-seam fastballs (96 mph) and sliders. He struck out 10 and got 20 swings and misses and 11 called strikes. He got Javier Baez on three pitches in the fifth. Baez struck out three times.

The at-bats, for the most part, were not competitive. Just as they were not against Cole.

