Tigers defense falters as Yankees complete sweep

New York — The Tigers found a different way to lose a baseball game here Sunday.

On a day when they got solid pitching and, for a change, some timely hits, the defense let them down and the Yankees completed a three-game sweep in the Bronx, beating the Tigers 5-4 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Josh Donaldson in the 10th inning.

On the strength of clutch hits by Miguel Cabrera and Javier Baez, the Tigers took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning.

BOX SCORE: Yankees 5, Tigers 4 (10 innings)

Reliever Michael Fulmer, who had struck out Aaron Judge to end the seventh, hit Anthony Rizzo with a 1-2 pitch. Rizzo, attempting to steal second, ended up at third when catcher Eric Haase's throw went off second baseman Jonathan Schoop's glove.

Rizzo scored on a slow roller to third. Harold Castro's throw to the plate sailed over Haase.

Fulmer, who did not allow a hit, got out of the inning keeping the game tied.

It was 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when an uncharacteristic mental mistake by Báez cost a run.

Gleyber Torres was at first with one out against Alex Lange, who was working his second inning in relief. With Torres running on the pitch, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a ground ball to Báez a few steps from the bag at second.

Báez must not have seen or heard Torres coming because he went to step on second to get a force out. Torres was already there and by then there was no chance to get Kiner-Falefa at first.

Lange subsequently walked pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter to load the bases with one out. He struck out Joey Gallo, but walked DJ LeMahieu scoring Torres to put the Yankees up 3-2.

Offensively, though, Báez had a bit of a breakthrough. He had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs. He doubled and scored in a two-run fourth, helping the Tigers snap a 21-inning scoreless streak.

In the eighth, after Cabrera, who had three hits, delivered a two-out RBI single to tie the game at 3, Báez got into a two-strike hole against reliever Miguel Castro. But Báez battled and lined a ball to right field that caromed off first baseman Anthony Rizzo's glove, scoring pinch-runner Kody Clemens.

Detroit got a strong start from Rony Garcia on Sunday. In fact, he and the rest of the Tigers thought they’d gotten through five innings with a 2-0 lead. Garcia struck out Jose Trevino and Haase appeared to throw out Kiner-Falefa trying to steal second.

But after a review, the call was overturned at second. The next hitter, Joey Gallo, pounded a 3-1 sinker into the seats in right field — tie ball game.

That was the only damage against Garcia in five innings. He did get some defensive help left fielder Willi Castro in the third. DJ LeMahieu walked with two outs and Aaron Judge followed with a base hit to the gap.

Castro made a strong throw and nailed LaMahieu trying to go from first to third. That was a big out with left-handed hitting Anthony Rizzo due up.

Castro threw out Judge from right-center field on Friday.

The Tigers lost third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the second inning. He injured his left shoulder diving after a line drive hit by Donaldson.

