Tigers add some organizational pitching depth with a trade, free-agent signing

Detroit — In a rarity, Al Avila and Dave Dombrowski played "Let's Make a Deal."

The current Tigers general manager acquired minor-league right-hander Michael Mariot from the former Tigers GM, who's now overseeing the Philadelphia Phillies. The trade was first reported by MLB.com, with the Tigers sending cash to complete the trade.

Mariot, 33, provides the Tigers some organizational starting pitching depth, no small thing given nearly every Tigers starter is injured or has been injured this season.

Mariot hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2016. He's been pitching at Triple-A in the Phillies' system, with a 4.64 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 11 starts. He was in the Cincinnati Reds' system last year, with 4.02 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 19 appearances (18 starts) at Triple A. An eighth-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2010, he pitched in the majors in 2014 and 2015 with the Royals, and 2016 with the Phillies.

Mariot was part of a pair of Tigers' pitching additions Saturday.

The Tigers also acquired free-agent right-hander Kyle Zurak, who most recently was pitching in the Yankees' system. At Double A this year, he had a 2.95 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 relief appearances.

Zurak was an eighth-round draft pick by the Yankees out of Radford University in 2017, and has been assigned to Double-A Erie, according to the SeaWolves. Zurak is returning from a partially torn UCL, which limited him to one outing in 2021.

To make room on Erie's roster, left-hander Jared Tobey (Wayne State) has been transferred to Single-A West Michigan.

