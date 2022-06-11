Tigers' roster shuffling continues: Victor Reyes back, Elvin Rodriguez demoted

Detroit — The Tigers' roster shuffling carries on.

Before Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, the club announced that outfielder Victor Reyes has rejoined the team from the injured list.

Reyes was to bat in the leadoff spot and play center field against the Blue Jays.

"He certainly is a nice spark," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. "I'd like to see him get through the first game before we celebrate."

Reyes is coming back from his second stint on the IL. The first was for a left quad strain; he returned from that, doubled and then suffered a left quad strain in his first game back.

He gives the Tigers' outfield some more reinforcements as it waits for the arrival of Riley Greene. Reyes can play center field, which is thin right now with Daz Cameron out for COVID protocols. He was a close contact to someone with COVID, and must sit five days, starting Friday. Robbie Grossman also was held out of Saturday afternoon's starting lineup after fouling a ball off his knee in Friday's game.

Reyes played four games for Triple-A Toledo in his most recent rehab stint, with two hits, including a home run, in 13 at-bats. In 11 games for the Tigers this season, he has a slash line of .292/.346/.458 with no home runs and four RBIs.

To make room on the roster for Reyes, the Tigers demoted rookie right-hander Elvin Rodriguez, who was roughed up badly in his last two starts — allowing 18 earned runs on 19 hits and four walks over his last 8⅔ innings. That works out to an 18.69 ERA. In Friday's 10-1 loss to the Blue Jays, he allowed eight earned runs and three home runs.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984