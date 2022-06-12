Blue Jays dampen Miggyfest, take series from Tigers with 6-0 win

Detroit — Up until the fourth inning Sunday, this was shaping up as a most memorable day at Comerica Park.

It was MiggyFest and as they typically do, the Tigers produced a wonderful tribute honoring Miguel Cabrera for achieving the 3,000-hit and 500-home run milestones. Manager AJ Hinch and former Tigers’ All-Star catcher Alex Avila gave stirring speeches.

“Miguel, thank you for creating this memory for all of us,” Hinch said. “I’m often asked what it’s like to manage Miggy? It’s the best to manage one of the best of all-time.”

Among the dignitaries on hand were chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch and general manager Al Avila, both of whom were booed upon introduction.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jays 6, Tigers 0

There was a heart-tugging video tribute narrated by Cabrera’s daughter Brisel. And a glorious finale. The Tigers had teased a surprise guest. Which turned out to be Cabrera’s longtime teammate in Detroit, Victor Martinez.

The joyous surprise on Cabrera’s face when Martinez walked up the dugout steps was priceless.

And through the first three innings, the Tigers and Jays were locked in a scoreless battle. Then the Toronto bats woke up, batted around in the fourth inning and spoiled the day for the Tigers and starter Tarik Skubal — winning the three-game series with a 6-0 victory in front of another mixed-allegiance crowd of 29,399.

The four-run fourth was ignited by Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Skubal left a two-seam fastball over the plate and Guerrero hit a 424-foot missile over the bullpen in left-center, a two-run homer.

Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., followed with well-struck doubles. The fourth run came on a fly ball to the track in right-center that Austin Meadows and Victor Reyes converged on but neither caught.

At that point, the Blue Jays had hit four balls off Skubal with exit velocities of 104 mph or better, and three others at 96 mph or better.

The velocity on Skubal’s four-seam and two-seam fastballs was down slightly (1 mph below average) but more damaging, he wasn’t commanding pitches in or out of the zone with his usual accuracy.

He was especially ineffective in establishing his fastball inside to the eight right-handed hitters in the Jays’ lineup.

It was his shortest start since his first one this season on April 10, and it was the first time he’s allowed more than three runs since April 28.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling shut the Tigers down on one hit through six innings. Robbie Grossman punched a single to left leading off the third and was erased in a double-play.

Cabrera reached on an error in the fifth and he, too, was erased in a double-play.

The Tigers didn’t get another hit until the eighth, a line-drive single by Harold Castro.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky