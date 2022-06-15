Alex Faedo rocked, 3 position players take mound as Tigers get clobbered by White Sox

Detroit — There is never a good time to have an outing like rookie Alex Faedo had Wednesday afternoon. But this was especially poorly timed.

Faedo, who hadn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his first seven starts this season, gave up a three-run home run to Yoan Moncada in the first inning and ended up yielding seven runs and nine hits as the White Sox completed the sweep of the Tigers with a 13-0 matinee romp at Comerica Park.

He didn’t record an out in the fourth inning, leaving the final six innings to an already overworked bullpen. This on the day after the bullpen covered five innings Tuesday night, and five innings the night before and five innings he day before that.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 13, Tigers 0

Counting Wednesday, the bullpen has pitched 33 innings the last seven games. Though, position players Harold Castro, Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart ate three of those innings — the first time in franchise history the Tigers have used three position players to pitch in a game, per tElias Sports Bureau.

Not a recipe for continued success. Especially when they will have to drop one pitcher off the active roster Monday to comply with MLB rules mandating 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

The Tigers are hoping they can circumvent that for a short period of time by going to a four-man rotation during the three-city road trip next week through Boston, Arizona and San Francisco. There are three off days on the schedule, which would theoretically make a fifth starter unnecessary.

They could use that starter (whether it’s Rony Garcia or Drew Hutchison) out of the bullpen, maintaining nine relievers.

But continued short outings by the starting pitchers will certainly negate any and all attempts at workload management.

Back to the matters of the day, though. Faedo hit White Sox leadoff hitter A.J. Pollock with the first pitch of the game. He walked Jose Abreu with two outs and then gave up the homer to Moncada. He gave up a two-run single to Abreu in the third and a solo homer to Danny Mendick leading off the fourth.

He was at 80 pitches and had been tagged for seven runs and nine hits when he was pulled in the fourth.

Reliever Alex Lange hadn’t allowed a home run all season. He’d only allowed two earned runs in his previous 22 innings. But the White Sox Seby Zavala changed that with one swing. He hit an 0-2 curveball into the seats in left, a two-run shot and his first of the season.

Castro, who started the game at shortstop, pitched a scoreless seventh. He was changing the pace of his delivery, stopping and starting, quick pitching. He got a double-play grounder from Andrew Vaughn and then struck out Leury Garcia on three pitches – two 47-mph spinners and then an 80-mph fastball.

It didn’t go as well for Clemens in the eighth. He gave up a run on three hits.

Abreu doubled off both Clemens and Barnhart. He had four hits. Moncada had five hits and five RBIs.

The temperature at game time was 94 degrees, making it the hottest game at Comerica Park since the White Sox rolled in on Aug. 31, 2012. With the time of possession weighted strongly in Chicago’s favor, scoring in five of the first six innings, the Tigers defenders bore the brunt of the heat.

The Tigers, again, didn’t spend much time at the plate, shut out for the ninth time this season.

