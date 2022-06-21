Chris Fetter removes himself from Michigan coaching search, staying with Tigers

Boston — Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter isn’t going anywhere.

Fetter, according to manager AJ Hinch, informed officials at the University of Michigan that he was taking his name out of consideration for their search for a head baseball coach.

“He was contacted by them and he has removed his name from consideration,” Hinch said Tuesday. “He loves Michigan and he loves what he’s doing here. He was very appreciative of that (being considered for the job) but he let me know and he let Al (Avila, general manager) know he was going to stay right here where he belongs.”

Fetter, who was hired by Avila and Hinch after a successful stint as Michigan’s pitching coach, has played a huge role in building the Tigers’ new pitching department, from a data and technology standpoint and from a methods and philosophy standpoint.

Losing him now would have been a big blow to the Tigers.

“He’s a big part of everything that we’re doing and I lean on him a lot,” Hinch said. “Our pitchers have gotten better under his watch. We are certainly thrilled he’s chosen to stay here. It keeps a lot of stability.”

The Michigan job came open when Erik Bakich accepted the baseball post at Clemson.

Fetter, like all of Hinch’s coaching staff, is kept off-limits to the media.

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky