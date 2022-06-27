Watch Riley Greene's weekend highlight reel of defensive gems

The Detroit News

Tigers rookie Riley Greene had a weekend for himself.

It wasn't the offense; rather, it was what he did with his glove that drew the attention.

Greene had a trio of highlight-reel plays against the Arizona Diamondbacks that showed why the organization and fans were anxiously awaiting his arrival to the majors.

On Saturday, Greene made a diving catch against the Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy, who hit one in the gap in right-center. Greene, sprinting to his left, got a good jump on the ball and making a full dive, he corralled the ball for the first out of the sixth inning.

In the next inning, Arizona's Joshua Rojas had a flare into shallow left-center and Greene got going quickly, sliding to make the catch and negating a potential single with another nifty play.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t say I’m the fastest guy out there,” Greene said. “I’m quick, but not like fast, fast. So I feel like getting the best jump I can get and taking the best route I can is really big for me. I’m not going to kill them with speed out there.”

In the third inning on Sunday, Greene had another eyebrow-raising catch — not quite as good as Saturday's but still good nonetheless. Greene sprinted to his right and denied Arizona's Christian Walker what looked sure to be extra bases.