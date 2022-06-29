Tigers bounce back with 3-2 win over Giants on Haase's two-run homer

With the bases loaded in the third inning and only one out, Rony Garcia was tasked with getting out of danger, and that's exactly what he did by striking out Joc Pederson and forcing Brandon Belt to fly out to deep left field.

That was the first jam the Tigers worked their way out of in a 3-2 win over the Giants in San Francisco on Wednesday, but not their last.

The Giants left a total of 20 runners on base and had the stations loaded again in the seventh inning, but were only able to muster a run after Alex Lange and Michael Fulmer, who teamed up to again escape significant damage.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 3, Giants 2

Garcia ended up tossing five innings, allowing four hits, two walks and just one earned run, a solo shot off the bat of Evan Longoria in the first inning. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Tigers knotted the game at one apiece in the fourth after Javier Báez opened the inning with a triple and Miguel Cabrera brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

Detroit pulled away when Eric Haase launched a two-run home run to left field in the sixth inning that scored Báez and gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

In addition to the two runs he scored, Báez also went 2-for-4. In his last ten games, the shortstop is hitting .366 with nine RBIs.

After being on the road since June 20 and splitting this series with San Francisco, the Tigers will head home and open a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

